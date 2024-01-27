 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 27 January 2024

Patch notes: V 0.2.13.123

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

  • Fixed bug when adjusting bypass valves when the game is running at accelerated speed.

  • Fixed the inconsistency of colors in the outlet tubes outside the Condenser.

  • Added a compensator to the generating turbine to avoid power fluctuations and achieve faster stabilization.

  • Added missing colliders, especially in the chemical treatment room.

  • Added a thermostat on the Pressurizer heaters.

  • Reduced the volume of sound effect of the internal doors of the control room.

Chemical treatments module (experimental):

More info at https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2024/01/chemical-treatments-module-experimental.html

  • Fixed bug in the absorption column, where it continued to emit an operating sound even though there was no coolant circulation.

  • Fixed the absorption level meter to include the action of boron within the Core.

  • Fixed bug of the lights always being off in the chemical treatments building (Dynamic lights).

  • Fixed bug in the speed regulators of the chemical circulation pumps.

  • Fixed bug of incorrect type circulation pump when loading a saved progress.

  • Fixed Xenon poisoning meter.

  • Fixed Xenon generation and degradation calculation.

  • Reduced the volume of sound effect of the dosing pump.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

