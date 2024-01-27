Patch notes: V 0.2.13.123

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
Fixed bug when adjusting bypass valves when the game is running at accelerated speed.
Fixed the inconsistency of colors in the outlet tubes outside the Condenser.
Added a compensator to the generating turbine to avoid power fluctuations and achieve faster stabilization.
Added missing colliders, especially in the chemical treatment room.
Added a thermostat on the Pressurizer heaters.
Reduced the volume of sound effect of the internal doors of the control room.
Chemical treatments module (experimental):
More info at https://nuclearesgame.blogspot.com/2024/01/chemical-treatments-module-experimental.html
Fixed bug in the absorption column, where it continued to emit an operating sound even though there was no coolant circulation.
Fixed the absorption level meter to include the action of boron within the Core.
Fixed bug of the lights always being off in the chemical treatments building (Dynamic lights).
Fixed bug in the speed regulators of the chemical circulation pumps.
Fixed bug of incorrect type circulation pump when loading a saved progress.
Fixed Xenon poisoning meter.
Fixed Xenon generation and degradation calculation.
Reduced the volume of sound effect of the dosing pump.
This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!
