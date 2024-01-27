Fix --> Game gets stuck, if Qb doesn't throw the football
Fix --> Certain cases players path request was running infinitely
Fix --> AI HC toggle became not interactable, if it was saved unchecked
Update --> Defensive players in zone cover -path attack target, -sit attack closest
Roll & Ball update for 27 January 2024
Updated to 1.0.4.9
