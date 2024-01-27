 Skip to content

Roll & Ball update for 27 January 2024

Updated to 1.0.4.9

Fix --> Game gets stuck, if Qb doesn't throw the football
Fix --> Certain cases players path request was running infinitely
Fix --> AI HC toggle became not interactable, if it was saved unchecked
Update --> Defensive players in zone cover -path attack target, -sit attack closest

