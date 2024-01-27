 Skip to content

Hailing from the Abyss update for 27 January 2024

hot fix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 13291248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevents progressing further after chapter2 by not unlocking 3-1

-If you are experiencing this problem, please update the game and beat 2-3 again, this will unlock the 3-1 properly.

