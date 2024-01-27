Version 1.1.0 Released: Modding Support in Beta, Fixes and More!

Fellow swashbucklers,

Modding support is finally here! After a long hiatus, we’re excited to give you new ways to customise your ships with cosmetic mods. This feature is currently in beta and may be updated and expanded based on your feedback, so please let us know what you think in the forums and our Discord!

Please note that Steam Workshop support is not included with this release, but we’re looking into adding this soon.

This release also brings several improvements and bug fixes, including a fix for some save files not loading properly. We apologise to those who were affected by this issue and hope this resolves it for you!

Check out the full patch notes below:

Buccaneers! Version 1.1.0

New Features

Modding support [beta]: You can now create and install cosmetic mods to customise the appearance of your ships. A full modding guide can be found in the “BuccaneersData\Streaming Assets\Modding~” folder inside the game’s install directory. Mods can be installed in the “Documents\Buccaneers\Mods” folder and enabled or disabled via the in-game Mods menu.

Changes

The “Sail Ho” pop-up now displays a success chance to indicate how difficult an encounter is before it begins.

Removed the “Battle Plan” screen from the World Map UI. Selecting “Attack” in the “Sail Ho” pop-up now starts the encounter immediately, matching the behaviour in open-world sailing.

You now have a 100% chance to evade certain quest encounters via the “Sail Ho” pop-up if they prevent you from fleeing once the battle starts. This allows you to prepare your fleet and return when you are ready.

The ship customisation menu now uses a live preview of a model ship to show paint scheme and sail combinations instead of static images.

Cabin paint schemes now also use a live preview of a small cabin mock-up instead of static images in the purchase and customisation menus.

Added a field-of-view slider to Photo Mode to allow zooming in or out.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented some saves from loading if there were contested regions on the map.

Fixed some areas in the large shipyard sometimes becoming inaccessible on foot.

Fixed the fleet strength threshold for the optional fleet upgrade quest goal before the final boss fight in Act 3 (Retribution). This now only triggers when your fleet is slightly more powerful than the enemy (shown in the success chance in the “Sail Ho” pop-up).

Fixed town music persisting when returning to the main menu.

Fixed quest-specific battle music not playing when the encounter was triggered in open-world sailing mode.

The following UI elements are no longer visible in Photo Mode: enemy captain health bars, AI boarding progress bars, encounter zone markers and interaction prompt text.

Quest goals requiring you to own a ship of a specific tier will now be automatically completed if any ship in your fleet already meets the criteria, not just your flagship.

Happy pirating and modding! 🏴‍☠️