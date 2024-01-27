Artifact – 0.79.28 Release and Changelog

+New special bidding options for some individual characters:
- Dr. Howard can now be commanded to alter your student records to benefit your Academia score.
- Ying can now be commanded to use the school paper to provide you a better chance of shrugging off extra suspicion.
- Detective Lawson can now be commanded to use police resources to provide an even greater chance of removing extra suspicion.
+Added a new ambient track to the house
+Added a new ambient track that will play in most buildings at night
*Assigning a “Special” bidding command now costs time
*Penis Enlargement Pill Changes
- Multiple penis enlargement pills can now be ordered at once. All will be picked up in a single package.
- If the mail room becomes unavailable due to certain events, packages will instead be sent to your doorstep for a 50% upcharge. Unlike picking up a package from the mail room, picking up a package from your doorstep can be done at any point in the day and will not cost any time.
*Some ambient tracks will now play in more places
*The inventory screen will now keep track of the number of penis enlargement pills owned
*The format for male characters will now better scale to window size
*The daily schedule will now scale better to window size
*Peached Pink is now closed at night
*Peached Pink has been added to the schedule
*SHiMMER app format improvements
*Minor performance improvements at the Peached Pink
*Highlighted some more variant text that may otherwise go unnoticed
*Detective Lawson's oral scene no longer allows you to leave before the scene completes
*Restored the text that appears when visitng Essex Red after hours
*Fixed issue with inventory format that prevented it from closing
*Fixed bug that prevented Priya from doing bidding
*Updated Patron credits
Changed files in this update