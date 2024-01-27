Artifact – 0.79.28 Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 13291201 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 17:59:09 UTC by Wendy

+New special bidding options for some individual characters:

Dr. Howard can now be commanded to alter your student records to benefit your Academia score.

can now be commanded to alter your student records to benefit your Academia score. Ying can now be commanded to use the school paper to provide you a better chance of shrugging off extra suspicion.

can now be commanded to use the school paper to provide you a better chance of shrugging off extra suspicion. Detective Lawson can now be commanded to use police resources to provide an even greater chance of removing extra suspicion.

+Added a new ambient track to the house

+Added a new ambient track that will play in most buildings at night

*Assigning a “Special” bidding command now costs time

*Penis Enlargement Pill Changes

Multiple penis enlargement pills can now be ordered at once. All will be picked up in a single package.

If the mail room becomes unavailable due to certain events, packages will instead be sent to your doorstep for a 50% upcharge. Unlike picking up a package from the mail room, picking up a package from your doorstep can be done at any point in the day and will not cost any time.

*Some ambient tracks will now play in more places

*The inventory screen will now keep track of the number of penis enlargement pills owned

*The format for male characters will now better scale to window size

*The daily schedule will now scale better to window size

*Peached Pink is now closed at night

*Peached Pink has been added to the schedule

*SHiMMER app format improvements

*Minor performance improvements at the Peached Pink

*Highlighted some more variant text that may otherwise go unnoticed

*Detective Lawson's oral scene no longer allows you to leave before the scene completes

*Restored the text that appears when visitng Essex Red after hours

*Fixed issue with inventory format that prevented it from closing

*Fixed bug that prevented Priya from doing bidding

*Updated Patron credits