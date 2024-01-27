 Skip to content

Artifact update for 27 January 2024

Artifact – 0.79.28 Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 13291201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+New special bidding options for some individual characters:

  • Dr. Howard can now be commanded to alter your student records to benefit your Academia score.
  • Ying can now be commanded to use the school paper to provide you a better chance of shrugging off extra suspicion.
  • Detective Lawson can now be commanded to use police resources to provide an even greater chance of removing extra suspicion.

+Added a new ambient track to the house

+Added a new ambient track that will play in most buildings at night

*Assigning a “Special” bidding command now costs time

*Penis Enlargement Pill Changes

  • Multiple penis enlargement pills can now be ordered at once. All will be picked up in a single package.
  • If the mail room becomes unavailable due to certain events, packages will instead be sent to your doorstep for a 50% upcharge. Unlike picking up a package from the mail room, picking up a package from your doorstep can be done at any point in the day and will not cost any time.

*Some ambient tracks will now play in more places

*The inventory screen will now keep track of the number of penis enlargement pills owned

*The format for male characters will now better scale to window size

*The daily schedule will now scale better to window size

*Peached Pink is now closed at night

*Peached Pink has been added to the schedule

*SHiMMER app format improvements

*Minor performance improvements at the Peached Pink

*Highlighted some more variant text that may otherwise go unnoticed

*Detective Lawson's oral scene no longer allows you to leave before the scene completes

*Restored the text that appears when visitng Essex Red after hours

*Fixed issue with inventory format that prevented it from closing

*Fixed bug that prevented Priya from doing bidding

*Updated Patron credits

Changed files in this update

