New mode is coming!

Greetings, horror fans! And so, an update with a rather non-standard change:

A new mode "Custom night" has been introduced, where you can test your strength in conditions convenient for you.

This mode is similar to the mode of the original FNAF, however, in our case, not all animatronics can be turned off: Shadow will be in the nights by default, because some game mechanics are based on him; Plush also remains so that you don’t feel too relaxed when leaving the screen;)

The mode in the game is available after completing 4 nights; it will appear instead of the “Continue” button - the main horrors are already over.

Also, if you don’t like the balance of existing nights, you can test and send us your options, we will consider them and add the most suitable ones in our opinion. And in order to have more opinions, there will be a discount on the game in a day or two, so anyone who has not yet managed to purchase this game is welcome! The discount will last until the end of February. It’s also worth mentioning that this will be the first and only discount on this game, so don’t miss your chance!

And that's all, good luck in surviving your night)