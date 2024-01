Share · View all patches · Build 13291185 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Main Fixes:

Fixed a bug that occurred in certain situations during the projectile impact on infected targets.

Performance Improvements:

Made slight adjustments to optimize the system's performance.

Notes:

We strongly recommend that all users upgrade to this version to ensure a more stable and efficient user experience with the Projectile.