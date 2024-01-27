Announcing New Game: Grimshire + 1.0.14 Bug fix

Hello necromancers,

Exciting news! We've been hard at work on our next game, Grimshire, a cozy farmsim with a dark undertone. Tim and I grew up playing the old Harvest Moon games on SNES, Nintendo 64, Playstation 1 and Gamecube and really enjoyed them. It's always been a dream of mine to make a farming game.

Grimshire is a farmsim, with a pixel art style. The features and mechanics are inspired by the best parts of Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley while also expanding the farmsim genre by trying some new things. The world is filled with adorable animal characters, inspired by Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit, Secret of Nihm, Brian Jacques's Redwall book series, and Watership Down. We want to make a beautiful cozy world, but also have some grim and emotional elements in the story.

Grimshire is still in early development. We hope to launch in early access in 2025. If you enjoyed Bone's Cafe, please check it out. If it looks like something you would play, wishlist and follow on steam! Grimshire

Also, we just pushed a small bug fix to Bone's Cafe.

This bug was very frustrating to hunt down because it was not recreateable on our machines and it only occurred for some players. The bug caused only some players not to be able to make certain recipes such as mozzarella sticks, and cheese fries. Should be good now, let me know if you run into issues! Thanks darth_mera & glaciesmort for helping us track it down.