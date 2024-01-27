The Lumi Plushie update V2.00000000

Remember the last time we had a Lumi Plushie update? Well, how about another one?

This update celebrates the plushie's design reveal + campaign kickoff.

Before we talk about how you can buy the plushie, let's start with the patch notes:

Added a giant Lumi Plushie outside one of the windows in the school's chapter. This plushie will simply stand there, judging you.

It took months to develop this update. Every single hour poured into it was worth it for you, the players (btw it's getting reverted once the campaign ends).

How to get a Lumi plushie

Over here: https://www.makeship.com/products/lumi-outcore-plushie.

(FOMO incoming) This is the full campaign, so once it ends there won't be any more chances to get one.

The process of designing Lumi's plushie

The initial ref was designed by AlpacaCarlesi, who also drew Lumi in Ourcore's header artwork + (SPOILER)[spoiler]Big Lumi boss sprites[/spoiler]



I sent these as refs to Makeship and they started working on the prototype of Lumi. After about 2-3 weeks I received photos of the first iteration:



First of all: CLOWN NOSE! I was planning to surprise everyone and asked Makeship to give Lumi a detachable clown nose. But more on that later.

I was excited to see Lumi, a character I designed, as a real life plushie. But my thoughts of the first iteration were... that it needed more work.

V1 was too off-model which made it feel like it was not really Lumi. A bunch of minor issues also made her look a bit awkward, such as:

A somewhat long distance between her eyes

Eyes looked a bit dead

That velcro in her nose that made it look like she had a Hitler mustache

Rabbit teeth

Her bangs were too round

Luckily, Makeship lets creator send change requests. After thinking about it for a couple of days, I sent them this:



I showed the initial design to alpaca + a couple of friends, got their feedback and combined it into the V2 ref above. One of the changes I asked them to do was to change Lumi's back hairstyle, as I felt it was too hidden when viewed from the front.

I also discussed the clown nose idea and decided to drop it, since Makeship couldn't implement it without using the hitler stash velcro.

A few weeks later, I got pictures of Lumi V2:







It was already MUCH better than V1. But I felt like there was still more work to be done. The things I disliked about V2 were:

Her front bangs curled too much. It kinda made it look like a helm

I wanted the eye highlight to have that orange/pinkish outline that Alpaca used in the ref she made

Her eye color was better than V1, but the dark and lighter shades were too similar

In V1 I asked Makeship to remove the teeth, but looking at the teethless mouth in V2 made me feel that it looked weird.

I didn't like the new shape of the back hair

Lumi looked great in Alpaca's ref without teeth, but something about it didn't translate well into plushie form. I realized the teeth in V1 were too narrow, which made it look like rabbit teeth, so I asked them to give her wider teeth.

I also didn't like the new back hair shape because it was too short, which made it look like Lumi had a completely different haircut. When i designed V2's ref I made it longer, but didn't take into account that it could be shortened so she could properly sit. Being able to sit was important as it's a signature pose for Makeship plushies.

I ended up asking Makeship to revert the back hair to the same one in V1.

These were the change requests I sent:



Again, after a couple of weeks I received V3 pics:



This iteration was good.

I still wasn't sure if it was better to have teeth or not, and thought it could still be better. I decided to not be a perfectionist and accepted that she can't look exactly like Alpaca's ref, so I approved it.

A couple days later I physically received V3's prototype via air mail. She's adorable!



BUT!

I noticed a minor issue that bothered me. The shape of V3's back hair was not exactly the same as V1. It was a bit more rectangular:



It was a minor detail but it still bothered me. Lumi's hair as a prominent feature in her design and I wanted it to look like right.

The campaign's start date was fast approaching and I didn't know if Makeship would be willing to make changes. Luckily, they agreed to change her hair, so you're all getting V4, the better version of Lumi's plushie. Kinda funny but I'll be the only person in the world to hold a Lumi plushie with a slightly incorrect design.

Anyway we've talked enough about Lumi. Let's take a look at Jiji doing a poor job drinking water.

