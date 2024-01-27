 Skip to content

Mycosis update for 27 January 2024

Mycosis v1.03

27 January 2024

  • fixed stuck throwing objects in solid objects
  • axe does not fall through solid objects
  • fixed texture glitch when removing radioactivity
  • fixed animation glitch when moving player from ladder
  • added several controls tutorials

