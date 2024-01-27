- fixed stuck throwing objects in solid objects
- axe does not fall through solid objects
- fixed texture glitch when removing radioactivity
- fixed animation glitch when moving player from ladder
- added several controls tutorials
Mycosis update for 27 January 2024
Mycosis v1.03
