北斗将星录 update for 27 January 2024

1月27日临时问题通告▲

Build 13290887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆已知在一定情况下赵云觉2会出现缺失技能的情况，可携带赵云觉2使用道具天师符，选择同步武将状态即可刷新出技能（一次即可立即生效）。
◆已知在一些情况下进行武将仓库存取时，左侧队伍头像会缺失，但不对角色造成实际影响。

