 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Package Runner update for 27 January 2024

Update Notes 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13290884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix issues:

-Fixed the issue of screen flashing when unlocking the new area;

-Fixed some voice issues during meals;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2484371 Depot 2484371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link