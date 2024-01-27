 Skip to content

Super Video Golf update for 27 January 2024

Small Patch

27 January 2024

1.15.2 addresses the following:

  • Enabled High DPI awareness on Windows to correctly scale the window when using display scaling of anything other than 100%
  • Increased size of icons on emote shortcut buttons in chat window
  • Added emoji selection pop-out to chat window
  • Rebalanced audio volume in tutorial
  • Cleaned up parsing list item html tags in the news window
  • Fixed regression which prevented Hot Stuff achievement triggering
  • Fixed regression which prevented Sub-scriber achievement triggering
  • Fixed setting friends only status of lobby based on previous round when returning
  • Shooed geese.

Happy Golfing! ⛳

