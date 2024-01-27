Small Patch

1.15.2 addresses the following:
- Enabled High DPI awareness on Windows to correctly scale the window when using display scaling of anything other than 100%
- Increased size of icons on emote shortcut buttons in chat window
- Added emoji selection pop-out to chat window
- Rebalanced audio volume in tutorial
- Cleaned up parsing list item html tags in the news window
- Fixed regression which prevented Hot Stuff achievement triggering
- Fixed regression which prevented Sub-scriber achievement triggering
- Fixed setting friends only status of lobby based on previous round when returning
- Shooed geese.
Happy Golfing! ⛳
Changed files in this update