-Fixed an issue where Summon Attacks stopped restoring cooldowns on certain occasions.
-Fixed the issue where the challenge menu could be opened during a summon attack when challenging a boss.
-Fixed the issue where opening the menu would cause the black screen to stop lighting up on certain occasions.
-Adjusted the visual effect of Shutendouji's third summon attack, which now displays more correctly.
-Accessory: Brace of Zerel; it will now be affected by Holy Flare Fatigue properly.
Paradiso Guardian update for 27 January 2024
Fix Update 1.1.1
