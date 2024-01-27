Fix Update 1.1.1

-Fixed an issue where Summon Attacks stopped restoring cooldowns on certain occasions.

-Fixed the issue where the challenge menu could be opened during a summon attack when challenging a boss.

-Fixed the issue where opening the menu would cause the black screen to stop lighting up on certain occasions.

-Adjusted the visual effect of Shutendouji's third summon attack, which now displays more correctly.

-Accessory: Brace of Zerel; it will now be affected by Holy Flare Fatigue properly.