Made a lot of the puzzles less frustrating.
Made a few jumps easier.
Removed some frustrating enemies near area entrances that would instantly attack you and potentially knock you back into the previous area.
Changed the way sand looks.
Dormant World update for 27 January 2024
Reduced Obscureness
