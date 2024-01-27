 Skip to content

Dormant World update for 27 January 2024

Reduced Obscureness

Share · View all patches · Build 13290828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made a lot of the puzzles less frustrating.
Made a few jumps easier.
Removed some frustrating enemies near area entrances that would instantly attack you and potentially knock you back into the previous area.
Changed the way sand looks.

Changed files in this update

Dormant World Content Depot 671851
  • Loading history…
