Toribash Next update for 27 January 2024

Toribash Next 1.2 - 27/01/24 Update

27/01/24

Hi, this update features more bug fixes and minor improvements to Toribash Next:

  • Fixed crash after inventory load that was affecting some users
  • Fixed potential data parsing failure crashes while in Multiplayer
  • Fixed bug that was causing connection errors when attempting to join a new room after leaving multiplayer
  • Fixed UI bug that was leading to buttons in Play screen to retain pressed state
  • Fixed bug that was leading to incorrect currency display in ToriCoins purchase screen for some regions that use USD
  • Match intro tweaks to ensure correct info display after joining new room
  • Disabled "Disconnected" Play screen state due to redundancy as game client now instantly enters offline mode with last game state upon leaving online room
  • Updated X hotkey to enable Hold state by default instead of Relax

