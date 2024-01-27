Toribash Next 1.2 - 27/01/24 Update

Hi, this update features more bug fixes and minor improvements to Toribash Next:
- Fixed crash after inventory load that was affecting some users
- Fixed potential data parsing failure crashes while in Multiplayer
- Fixed bug that was causing connection errors when attempting to join a new room after leaving multiplayer
- Fixed UI bug that was leading to buttons in Play screen to retain pressed state
- Fixed bug that was leading to incorrect currency display in ToriCoins purchase screen for some regions that use USD
- Match intro tweaks to ensure correct info display after joining new room
- Disabled "Disconnected" Play screen state due to redundancy as game client now instantly enters offline mode with last game state upon leaving online room
- Updated X hotkey to enable Hold state by default instead of Relax
Changed files in this update