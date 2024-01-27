Version 1.03

-Fixed mask bug in Sell All Menu.

-Added Points Spent in Perks Panel

-Added FluffeyPanda to Game Credits.

-Changed Shield Bash description.

-Changed Counter Stance description, does not cost Bloodlust anymore and improved effect.

-Changed WoodenGloves and MizuchiSword Description.

-The End now requires 40 Perk Points, down from 50. (You'll need to restart your save to see this change).

-Changed Hidden Vault III description to specify that second jobs are unlocked at level 35 (You'll need to restart your save to see this change).

To restart your save on Windows:

Delete TheAbyssWithinV10.sav from C:\Users{User}\AppData\LocalLow\LOMGames\The Abyss Within, then restart the game.

-We are investigating an issue that glitches the game sometimes when you draw too many cards and the deck doesn't have enough. We'll update soon.

-Achievements are coming in the near future.