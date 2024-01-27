A small little patch update that fixes the annoying visual glitch that practically made the game unbeatable, the mesh's for moving platforms, spikes and pendulum were frozen in place while the colliders were doing what they were supposed to.
This has been been fixed!
LocoMotion update for 27 January 2024
Freeze Fixes!
A small little patch update that fixes the annoying visual glitch that practically made the game unbeatable, the mesh's for moving platforms, spikes and pendulum were frozen in place while the colliders were doing what they were supposed to.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update