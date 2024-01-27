 Skip to content

LocoMotion update for 27 January 2024

Freeze Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 13290741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small little patch update that fixes the annoying visual glitch that practically made the game unbeatable, the mesh's for moving platforms, spikes and pendulum were frozen in place while the colliders were doing what they were supposed to.
This has been been fixed!

