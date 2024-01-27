January Update brings new features and 30+ updates

There's a pretty big update this month. Since there won't be a February update, I've tried to pack as much as possible into this update. With the new features, balancing changes and the brand new challenges, the core gameplay is now in a form I can imagine for the launch. There will probably be some new challenges added, maybe a few new characters. But if you don't like the game as it is in the current state of deathmatch, it probably won't change. Further changes will probably centre on the interface, the start of a game and improvements to details. And maybe, just maybe, an online multiplayer is waiting on the horizon. But that depends on what feedback I get from you.

Here are the big new features:

Challenges, ReRolls and BuffBuffs (stupid name, I know)

ReRolls in the draft are no longer bought with coins. Instead, there is a separate currency for this. You can now also upgrade buffs in the draft before using them. There is also a new currency for this. How do you get these new currencies? Through challenges. These small side missions give those who successfully complete them either a re-roll or a buff-buff.

Boost for tanks

All tanks now have an inbuilt boost. Pressing the right trigger makes the tank faster for a while. This skill must be recharged after use - which takes some time. So use it carefully.

Changes to the rate of fire and friendly fire

To increase the pace of the game a little, the standard fire rate of the cannon has been reduced by 20%. Since beginners in particular have a lot of trouble with damage from friendly fire, cannons now only cause 60% friendly fire. But beware: mines and contamination still cause full damage. All these changes together lead to a significantly faster game.

Round duration now only 4 minutes

In return, the duration of a round has been reduced from 5 to 4 minutes. This increases the importance of tank buffs, re-rolls and buff buffs. Due to the changes mentioned above, the number of eliminations per round should remain the same.

Here are some other changes in loose order:

Tank turrets now turn faster

The speed when reversing is now just as fast as the normal speed

New in-game message system (yes, again)

Revisions to the enemy radar

Changes to the drone (more damage, but shorter lifespan)

Serwa can now dismantle her Turret

Overtime is now possible in some game modes.

Changes to the Capitalist and Mindful Medals

Blocked buildings are now unlocked faster if you stay close to them.

Plus more than twenty bugfixes!

I'm on holiday in February. See you again in March. All the best until then!