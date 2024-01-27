 Skip to content

Timber! update for 27 January 2024

Demo Alpha 2

Demo Alpha 2

Build 13290723

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General bug fixes and polishing
  • Multiple fixes to character animation
  • Multiple fixes to sorting maps
  • Updated Neve interactions
  • Updated cabin sign and moved it to the cabin yard scene
  • Fixed infinite compliments for the coffee pot
  • Disabled in-game menus in the main menu scene, which broke everything
  • Locked back door in the cabin, as it resulted character to get stuck outside
  • UI Canvas resizing issues for journal and pickup animations
  • Laying on the sofa now allows Hazel to have limbs
  • Fixes to smol Jack, big Jack, hidden Jack
  • Fixed getting stuck after first conversion with Jack
  • Fixed main menu textures, sounds and button positioning and functions
  • ... And much more
New features
  • Added better item pickup splash screen animation
  • Multiple dialog and interaction additions
  • Added a cinematic skip possibility (hold down mouse button)
  • Added game version to main menu

