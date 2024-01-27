Demo Alpha 2

General bug fixes and polishing
- Multiple fixes to character animation
- Multiple fixes to sorting maps
- Updated Neve interactions
- Updated cabin sign and moved it to the cabin yard scene
- Fixed infinite compliments for the coffee pot
- Disabled in-game menus in the main menu scene, which broke everything
- Locked back door in the cabin, as it resulted character to get stuck outside
- UI Canvas resizing issues for journal and pickup animations
- Laying on the sofa now allows Hazel to have limbs
- Fixes to smol Jack, big Jack, hidden Jack
- Fixed getting stuck after first conversion with Jack
- Fixed main menu textures, sounds and button positioning and functions
- ... And much more
New features
- Added better item pickup splash screen animation
- Multiple dialog and interaction additions
- Added a cinematic skip possibility (hold down mouse button)
- Added game version to main menu
