Xenoids update for 27 January 2024

Xenoids update to version 0.22

27 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Better Worlds is in touch.
I hasten to inform you that Xenoid has been updated to version 0.22. The changes made are based on your feedback. I ask you to continue to report problems found and give advice on how to improve the game.

List of changes:

  1. Added the effect of swinging the camera when playing in the first person.
  2. Added a screen shading effect when switching from first/third person.
  3. Added speed effect when running.
  4. Added aiming mode (Right mouse button by default).
  5. Crouch are now switched (no need to hold the button constantly).
  6. Stamina is now consumed slowly.
  7. Workbenches, storages and computers are now marked on the map.
  8. When interacting with the storage, buttons have been added to move all resources.
  9. Added an option to disable the crosshair.
  10. Added Bloom intensity setting.
  11. Mouse sensitivity settings for first and third person are now separate.
  12. Added the option to invert the mouse Y axis.
  13. Fixed a bug with pushing a character into a drawer when closing it.
  14. Fixed a bug with the issuance of a campaign completion achievement when losing.
  15. Other small improvements and fixes.

