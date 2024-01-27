Xenoids update to version 0.22

Hello. Better Worlds is in touch.
I hasten to inform you that Xenoid has been updated to version 0.22. The changes made are based on your feedback. I ask you to continue to report problems found and give advice on how to improve the game.
List of changes:
- Added the effect of swinging the camera when playing in the first person.
- Added a screen shading effect when switching from first/third person.
- Added speed effect when running.
- Added aiming mode (Right mouse button by default).
- Crouch are now switched (no need to hold the button constantly).
- Stamina is now consumed slowly.
- Workbenches, storages and computers are now marked on the map.
- When interacting with the storage, buttons have been added to move all resources.
- Added an option to disable the crosshair.
- Added Bloom intensity setting.
- Mouse sensitivity settings for first and third person are now separate.
- Added the option to invert the mouse Y axis.
- Fixed a bug with pushing a character into a drawer when closing it.
- Fixed a bug with the issuance of a campaign completion achievement when losing.
- Other small improvements and fixes.
