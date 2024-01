Share · View all patches · Build 13290712 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 15:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Case - Greedy Gluttony:

🎵 Music not disappearing at a certain part of the game

🗨️ Updated text bubble placements

🗨️ Changed the color of a few text bubbles

🖼️ Several small UI/UX improvements

Case - Dangerous Dealings:

🖼️ Fixed UI bugs

🖼️ Small improvements to UI/UX

🗨️ Updated text bubble placements

🗨️ Changed the color of a few text bubbles