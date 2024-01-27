 Skip to content

Vampire Mansion update for 27 January 2024

01/27 (Sat) - Adding Costume, Objects, and Optimizing Textures

01/27 (Sat) - Adding Costume, Objects, and Optimizing Textures

Patchnotes via Steam Community

▽Costumes
-Training Day outfits are added (including five patterns).
-"Apply a Gloss to Pants" option is added to Training Day Costume

Objects
-Yoga mats are added.
-Humidifier is added.

▽Other
-Fixed an issue that allowed players to progress through additional episodes from the beginning of the game.
A gift box will be added for 1,000 points when entering Velina's room (one-time only).
-Texture optimization progress
Game size change due to optimization: 4.17Gb → 2.62Gb

