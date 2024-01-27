01/27 (Sat) - Adding Costume, Objects, and Optimizing Textures

Share · View all patches · Build 13290657 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy

▽Costumes

-Training Day outfits are added (including five patterns).

-"Apply a Gloss to Pants" option is added to Training Day Costume

Objects

-Yoga mats are added.

-Humidifier is added.

▽Other

-Fixed an issue that allowed players to progress through additional episodes from the beginning of the game.

A gift box will be added for 1,000 points when entering Velina's room (one-time only).

-Texture optimization progress

Game size change due to optimization: 4.17Gb → 2.62Gb