01/27 (Sat) - Adding Costume, Objects, and Optimizing Textures

▽Costumes
-Training Day outfits are added (including five patterns).
-"Apply a Gloss to Pants" option is added to Training Day Costume
Objects
-Yoga mats are added.
-Humidifier is added.
▽Other
-Fixed an issue that allowed players to progress through additional episodes from the beginning of the game.
A gift box will be added for 1,000 points when entering Velina's room (one-time only).
-Texture optimization progress
Game size change due to optimization: 4.17Gb → 2.62Gb
Changed files in this update