วีรบุรุษไร้พลัง ไข่ต้ม 2 update for 27 January 2024

แก้ไขข้อผิดพลาด 27/01/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • แก้ไขข้อผิดพลาดการพบมอนสเตอร์ ให้เจอในจำนวนที่ถูกต้อง (1-4)
  • แก้ไขแผนที่ให้ไม่สามารถเดินออกนอกฉากได้ (หน้าปราสาท)
  • แก้คำผิดของไอเทม 'ข้าวสุด' เป็น 'ข้าวสุก'

