- แก้ไขข้อผิดพลาดการพบมอนสเตอร์ ให้เจอในจำนวนที่ถูกต้อง (1-4)
- แก้ไขแผนที่ให้ไม่สามารถเดินออกนอกฉากได้ (หน้าปราสาท)
- แก้คำผิดของไอเทม 'ข้าวสุด' เป็น 'ข้าวสุก'
วีรบุรุษไร้พลัง ไข่ต้ม 2 update for 27 January 2024
แก้ไขข้อผิดพลาด 27/01/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
