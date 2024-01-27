 Skip to content

Avium update for 27 January 2024

Avium v1.62

Share · View all patches · Build 13290600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pesky Nav Meshes

Changes?
  • It's been tested once again. The navigation volumes were not corresponding with the enemy AI for whatever reason.
  • This has been addressed (permanently it looks like!)

Thanks for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2622851
  • Loading history…
