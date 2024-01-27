 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Chicken Simulator update for 27 January 2024

Update 06 - Quick Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13290592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Description of tessellation
  • Adjusting TAXI earnings (They were insufficient)
  • Bug affecting car body part visibility (Certain car components were not visible)
  • Improving player camera movement (Camera failed to accurately track the player)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2569611 Depot 2569611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link