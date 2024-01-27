- Description of tessellation
- Adjusting TAXI earnings (They were insufficient)
- Bug affecting car body part visibility (Certain car components were not visible)
- Improving player camera movement (Camera failed to accurately track the player)
Turbo Chicken Simulator update for 27 January 2024
Update 06 - Quick Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
