Penguin with a Pumpgun update for 27 January 2024

PWPDX BETA BRANCH

Penguin with a Pumpgun DX, which was announced some time ago is now playable in it's current state on the BETA branch. I've decided to unlock it so that players that might want to have a look at what's incoming can do so.

Keep in mind that this is a work-in-progress branch, that means:
!!! Expect errors and in worst case a non-beatable game. !!!

To play the beta-branch, go to properties of Penguin With A Pumpgun, then BETAS and pick beta.

Currently known bugs (that are on the fix list):

  • Music breaks at different events.
  • Force Field Melee powerup is a bit broken position-wise.
  • Mystical hidden monster sometimes hits collision grenades, causing unexpected explosion.
  • Missing Timed Powerups.
  • Not all boss rooms have money divided onto monsters.

I'll create a discussion where you are more than welcome to bring in thoughts and/or feedback.
I am listening.

Thanks for playing, I hope you like where the game is going.

Best,
Lasse

