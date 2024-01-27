 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carnaval Simulator update for 27 January 2024

Catelogue UI Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13290563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Catelogue UI bug clipped through half of the screen has been resolved. This only occured on the farmlands & industrial map
  • Smaller screens are now supported
  • Version has been altered correctly
  • German flag

Changed files in this update

Depot 2659711 Depot 2659711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link