- Catelogue UI bug clipped through half of the screen has been resolved. This only occured on the farmlands & industrial map
- Smaller screens are now supported
- Version has been altered correctly
- German flag
Carnaval Simulator update for 27 January 2024
Catelogue UI Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2659711 Depot 2659711
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update