Patch 1.0.21

Hey folks!
This patch fixes a couple of issues and improves GPU and CPU performance a tiny bit.
- fixed NG+ unlocks not carrying over into NG+ when selecting a level from the "view levels" menu
- fixed a CTD that occured for some people when saving the game with bloom disabled (which could be pronounced as the game quitting when saving at the beginning of a mission, or right after a cutscene)
- fixed some of the idle VP9 mod icon variants not using the right colors
- performance improvements
Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update