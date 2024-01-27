 Skip to content

Intravenous 2: Mercenarism update for 27 January 2024

Patch 1.0.21

Patch 1.0.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a couple of issues and improves GPU and CPU performance a tiny bit.

  • fixed NG+ unlocks not carrying over into NG+ when selecting a level from the "view levels" menu
  • fixed a CTD that occured for some people when saving the game with bloom disabled (which could be pronounced as the game quitting when saving at the beginning of a mission, or right after a cutscene)
  • fixed some of the idle VP9 mod icon variants not using the right colors
  • performance improvements

Don't forget to report any issues you run into either on Steam discussions or by joining the game's Discord community.

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

