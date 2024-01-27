 Skip to content

EVECTOR, Acid Thirst update for 27 January 2024

Released v0.9.8

  • improved jumping: increased height of the first jump and reduced mini jetpack jump force a little bit
  • redesigned visualization of acid protection level

