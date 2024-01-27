- improved jumping: increased height of the first jump and reduced mini jetpack jump force a little bit
- redesigned visualization of acid protection level
EVECTOR, Acid Thirst update for 27 January 2024
Released v0.9.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
EVECTOR, Acid Thirst Content Depot 1212551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update