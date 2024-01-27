DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER VER. SIGMA 7.0 - THE INBETWEEN UPDATE OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 13290473 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Main changes:

Added a new Dimension

Added 2 master levels

Added a midway checkpoint through the game, so you don't always have to restart from the begining.

Added a new weapon

Added multiple new enemies

Added new upgrades such as a dash

Added slo-mo

Added double jumps

Revolver has a new alt fire

Redid Sandsteel Shotgun's normal fire

Gave Guttersnipe a new alt

Finally Hired a real VA for Habil, Hatim Baqer

Improved wallrun/jump physics

Improved enemy AI

Added a ledge clamber

Redid a lot of UI

The rest:

A plethora of bug fixes

Redid the Cancer track yet again

Redid a lot of VFX

New cactus

Was unable to give @naoranorana from the discord server a bigger mousepad

Stomp velocity now increases over time

Grapple radius is bigger

Increased step height

Added a new "painterly filter"

Added an option to go back to the OG Manliestdev-voiced grunts

And that should be all!

