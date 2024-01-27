 Skip to content

DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER update for 27 January 2024

DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER VER. SIGMA 7.0 - THE INBETWEEN UPDATE OUT NOW!

Main changes:

  • Added a new Dimension
  • Added 2 master levels
  • Added a midway checkpoint through the game, so you don't always have to restart from the begining.
  • Added a new weapon
  • Added multiple new enemies
  • Added new upgrades such as a dash
  • Added slo-mo
  • Added double jumps
  • Revolver has a new alt fire
  • Redid Sandsteel Shotgun's normal fire
  • Gave Guttersnipe a new alt
  • Finally Hired a real VA for Habil, Hatim Baqer
  • Improved wallrun/jump physics
  • Improved enemy AI
  • Added a ledge clamber
  • Redid a lot of UI

The rest:

  • A plethora of bug fixes
  • Redid the Cancer track yet again
  • Redid a lot of VFX
  • New cactus
  • Was unable to give @naoranorana from the discord server a bigger mousepad
  • Stomp velocity now increases over time
  • Grapple radius is bigger
  • Increased step height
  • Added a new "painterly filter"
  • Added an option to go back to the OG Manliestdev-voiced grunts

And that should be all!

Be sure to follow me on Twitter, subscribe to my Youtube, and maybe even join the Dimensional Discord for more frequent updates!

