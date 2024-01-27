DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER VER. SIGMA 7.0 - THE INBETWEEN UPDATE OUT NOW!

Main changes:
- Added a new Dimension
- Added 2 master levels
- Added a midway checkpoint through the game, so you don't always have to restart from the begining.
- Added a new weapon
- Added multiple new enemies
- Added new upgrades such as a dash
- Added slo-mo
- Added double jumps
- Revolver has a new alt fire
- Redid Sandsteel Shotgun's normal fire
- Gave Guttersnipe a new alt
- Finally Hired a real VA for Habil, Hatim Baqer
- Improved wallrun/jump physics
- Improved enemy AI
- Added a ledge clamber
- Redid a lot of UI
The rest:
- A plethora of bug fixes
- Redid the Cancer track yet again
- Redid a lot of VFX
- New cactus
- Was unable to give @naoranorana from the discord server a bigger mousepad
- Stomp velocity now increases over time
- Grapple radius is bigger
- Increased step height
- Added a new "painterly filter"
- Added an option to go back to the OG Manliestdev-voiced grunts
And that should be all!
