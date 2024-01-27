 Skip to content

Beasts of Steel update for 27 January 2024

Closed Beta: Update #51

Closed Beta: Update #51

Patchnotes via Steam Community
ADDED:

● New Conquest setup for 64 players.

CHANGED:

● Changed Frontline gamemode map setup.
● AI infantry flee mechanics (away from tanks).

FIXED:

● Planes FPS sights glass material was blended with atmospheric fog.
● AI tanks (SPGs) had troubles staying on target and aiming, they would almost all the time do 'left right left right' to stay aligned.
● AI AT infantry (with anti tank rifles) sometimes would not target some tanks.
● AI SPGs (KV-2, etc) would never shoot when targetting enemy tanks.
● Some network things broke after v49 was pushed.
● Trajectory prediction and map UI issues, the trajectory was off.

