Closed Beta: Update #51

ADDED:
● New Conquest setup for 64 players.
CHANGED:
● Changed Frontline gamemode map setup.
● AI infantry flee mechanics (away from tanks).
FIXED:
● Planes FPS sights glass material was blended with atmospheric fog.
● AI tanks (SPGs) had troubles staying on target and aiming, they would almost all the time do 'left right left right' to stay aligned.
● AI AT infantry (with anti tank rifles) sometimes would not target some tanks.
● AI SPGs (KV-2, etc) would never shoot when targetting enemy tanks.
● Some network things broke after v49 was pushed.
● Trajectory prediction and map UI issues, the trajectory was off.
