Closed Beta: Update #51

ADDED:

● New Conquest setup for 64 players.

CHANGED:

● Changed Frontline gamemode map setup.

● AI infantry flee mechanics (away from tanks).

FIXED:

● Planes FPS sights glass material was blended with atmospheric fog.

● AI tanks (SPGs) had troubles staying on target and aiming, they would almost all the time do 'left right left right' to stay aligned.

● AI AT infantry (with anti tank rifles) sometimes would not target some tanks.

● AI SPGs (KV-2, etc) would never shoot when targetting enemy tanks.

● Some network things broke after v49 was pushed.

● Trajectory prediction and map UI issues, the trajectory was off.