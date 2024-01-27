 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 27 January 2024

1.16.4.1 patch

Node

  • Automatic group IO now uses the same IO node for the same junction.
  • [noparse][Warp] Add custom output dimension.[/noparse]

Bugs

  • Fix performance drop massively when adding more nodes.
  • [noparse][ASE File In] Fix static file render every frame.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Add node dialog] Fix collection does not show up in search if the Collection panel is not initialized (Another victim of thoughtless optimation).[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Warp] Fix preview gizmo prioritize sides instead of corners.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Mesh warp] Fix error on creation.[/noparse]

