Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 27 January 2024

Hotfix 1.1 🌶️🔥

[Fixed] Issue where players over 100 level get stuck on tablet screen.
[Fixed] Waiters go outside of the restaurant to bring dishes
[Fixed] Light switch won't open for other player
[Fixed] Can't use Mixer Bowl with mixtures after loading a save

