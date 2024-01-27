[Fixed] Issue where players over 100 level get stuck on tablet screen.
[Fixed] Waiters go outside of the restaurant to bring dishes
[Fixed] Light switch won't open for other player
[Fixed] Can't use Mixer Bowl with mixtures after loading a save
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 27 January 2024
Hotfix 1.1 🌶️🔥
[Fixed] Issue where players over 100 level get stuck on tablet screen.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update