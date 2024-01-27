 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

maboroshi caravan update for 27 January 2024

Ver.1.0.8 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 13290336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

maboroshi caravan Ver.1.0.8 now available.

  • Adjusted UI
  • Increased amount of documents obtained
  • Added description of sub leader to member details
  • Adjusted the great success of deepening
  • Add indication to newly acquired title * Disappears when title is selected
  • Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
  • Fixed minor bugs

■Adjusted the great success of deepening
I responded to the request. If it's a great success, the amount of items will double.

■Add indication to newly acquired title
I responded to the request.

■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

■Future Schedule
The system update is scheduled to end in February 2024.
The data will be updated even after March.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2159671 Depot 2159671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link