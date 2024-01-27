Ver.1.0.8 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.1.0.8 now available.
- Adjusted UI
- Increased amount of documents obtained
- Added description of sub leader to member details
- Adjusted the great success of deepening
- Add indication to newly acquired title * Disappears when title is selected
- Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
- Fixed minor bugs
■Adjusted the great success of deepening
I responded to the request. If it's a great success, the amount of items will double.
■Add indication to newly acquired title
I responded to the request.
■Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration
Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
■Future Schedule
The system update is scheduled to end in February 2024.
The data will be updated even after March.
Changed files in this update