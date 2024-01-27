Ver.1.0.8 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 13290336 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 12:59:04 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.1.0.8 now available.

Adjusted UI

Increased amount of documents obtained

Added description of sub leader to member details

Adjusted the great success of deepening

Add indication to newly acquired title * Disappears when title is selected

Added encounter caravan based on caravan registration

Fixed minor bugs

I responded to the request. If it's a great success, the amount of items will double.

I responded to the request.

Added caravans you will encounter along the journey, thank you for your application.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

■Future Schedule

The system update is scheduled to end in February 2024.

The data will be updated even after March.