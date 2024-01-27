Adjusted the feel of blocking, now the activation feels crisper.
Revised the stamina consumption strategy, making it more balanced overall.
Moderately nerfed the female orc boss in the second level.
Fixed the issue where the archer boss in the third level frequently shot arrows from off-screen.
Corrected texture errors in certain scenes of the second level.
雷剑传说 update for 27 January 2024
EA version update on January 27, 2024:
