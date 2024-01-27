Open Mod 2024.1.15 [27-ian-2024]

Fixes:
-fixed an issue where the garage doors on Industrial map would be too low and player would struggle to go under them
Added/Changed:
-added icons on the minimap for the lightswitches and power sources for Realtime maps
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
-fixed an issue where the garage doors on Industrial map would be too low and player would struggle to go under them
Added/Changed:
-added icons on the minimap for the lightswitches and power sources for Realtime maps
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update