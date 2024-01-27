 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 27 January 2024

Open Mod 2024.1.15 [27-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where the garage doors on Industrial map would be too low and player would struggle to go under them

Added/Changed:

-added icons on the minimap for the lightswitches and power sources for Realtime maps

