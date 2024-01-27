New Year's First Update & Improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 13290153 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

The first update of the new year for Executioner Girls has arrived.

Opening of the Magic Tower

The Magic Tower has finally opened its doors.

You can challenge the tower, which consists of 20 floors in total, and earn rewards every floor.

Also, if you clear the magic tower for the first time, you'll get a special costume.

The following is a list of available rewards.

Clear for the first time on the 20th floor : Magical Girl Costume

Clear 20th floor (1 time per NG+) : Gold Bar x2

Open the Item Box (on every floor) : Potions, Beads, Skill Books, Elixir, etc...

The elixir that permanently boosts your character's ability, and the gold bars, the most valuable goods in the game, are limited in how much you can earn in one NG+, so if you want to grow your character as much as possible, make sure to try the magic tower before you start the next NG+!

You can enter the magic tower by going to the right aisles from the village.

Other Changes & Bug Fixes

Now, when you're not in battle, you won't be game over due to negative effects.

It has been improved so that you can select the target you want when using healing items.

The 'Healing Spell' skill allows you to select your own targets to heal.

We adjusted the probability of being targeted by the enemy by colleagues.

Now, the tanker-type colleague is attacked more often than the main character, and the other colleague is attacked less often than the main character.

It has been improved to allow cancellation input when selecting a place to move from the graveyard.

New achievements related to the magical tower have been added.

Added new statistics related to the magic tower.

Troubleshooting bugs where Winter Gift Box Open statistics are initialized on NG+.

Next time, we will be back with the news of the update scheduled in February.

Thank you.