Patch Notes - 1.4.1c

Small Changes
- If you have previously summited the Advanced and Expert category unharnessed before Patch 1.4.1a, you should now receive the harnessed achievements once you enter the cabin.
- Increased how much you need to look down before detaching a rope when using interact (Default 'E'). Note, you can still use the hotkey 'T' to release an attached rope.
- Added a tooltip for if you missed the Monocular on Three Brothers but still unlocked it.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug with extra coffee and chalk not being awarded after cleaning collectables. If you have previously collected these items and cleaned them, you should now have the additional coffee and chalk uses.
- Added additional measures to prevent uncommon teleportation glitches on Solemn Tempest.
- Fixed some collision holes on Solemn Tempest.
Changed files in this update