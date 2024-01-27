 Skip to content

Two Climbers update for 27 January 2024

LAN Removed

Two Climbers update for 27 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There has been issues with the current implementation of LAN, so it has been removed.
I'm very sorry for anyone who purchased the game for the LAN feature.
Please feel free to refund the game if you have.

  • Rombo

