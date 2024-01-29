 Skip to content

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 29 January 2024

RaceRoom has been updated

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 92 MB

Client version = 0.9.5.36
Client BuildID = 13290076

Changelog:

  • Resolved FFB issue in Audi TT cup 2015/2016 from the last update.
  • Enhanced handling for non-wheel controllers: Steering lock now defaults to 18, with new speed-sensitive steering settings.

Notes:

  • Existing players can opt for the default profile or manually apply new speed-sensitive settings: 'Speed Sensitive Steering = 60%', 'Min Steering Speed = 30', 'Max Steering Speed = 90'.
  • Previous steering lock settings will override the new default of 18, reset it in the top-right of the car setup menu.

