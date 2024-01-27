27/01/2024 - UPDATE 3!

In update 3 you should notice some performance improvements!

The driving range achievements have been changed, originally scoring a high score would block all achievements under this score. You will now unlock all of these achievements!

You can now reset all progress! You can find this option in the settings menu. There is a check incase you miss click but do not miss click twice!

You will notice that in various holes you can now find fish and in Forest Island some other land animals such as frogs!

There has been some further love to the bunker mechanics, the ball should act more naturally now.