Total Conflict: Resistance update for 27 January 2024

[HOTFIX] VERSION 0.67.2

VERSION 0.67.2 · Build 13290027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends!
We are currently busy developing the SDK and scenario editor, etc.
Part of the code responsible for the Steam workshop was included in the previous build, which caused critical crashes in the game.
We fixed everything, the game works fine at the moment (restart Steam to update the game).
We have also added new armored vehicles to the tactical campaign.
We will try not to repeat such mistakes in the future; we were too hasty in releasing the next update.
The workshop (SDK) will take a lot of resources and time, but in parallel we continue to work on fixing bugs and generally improving the game.
Many wrote about the broken AI, but in the latest updates a tremendous amount of work has been done on AI, on navigation, etc., jams and other unpleasant errors in AI navigation have been removed.

We would like to ask you to give us a chance to develop; in January, in addition to vacation, we had to move to another, larger office, which took about a week. We ask you to support our project with your feedback, the fate of the project directly depends on this. Thank you!

