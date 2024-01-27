Due to some technical reasons, the self built floating island is still under development and is expected to be released in about a week to enter the testing phase. At the same time, we will release a new updated route in version 1.6, informing everyone of next year's updated plan and arrangement.

1、Added the function of forgetting manuals, now you can forget unwanted manuals for adventurers.

2、Fixed the problem that the Flying Ray map caused the character to get stuck due to some pathfinding points being wrong.

3、Removed some of the obstacles in the Flying Ray's landscape that prevented pathfinding, and now it has more space on its back.

4、 Fixed a bug that caused a crash when switching islands.

5、Temporarily blocked the fantasy world, and it will be released next week.

6、Fixed a bug where the Leviathan level was displayed incorrectly after loading the file.

7、 Fixed the bug that the building will disappear if you continuously click on a building under the construction mode.

8、Fixed the bug that small monsters may chase into the city.

9、Fixed the problem of a cloud of white light in front of the Kun map.

To make the version more stable, we will temporarily suspend the development of new content before the new year. We will solve at least 10 bugs and optimizations every week, and address all issues that players feel are inconvenient to operate and not highly automated. We will update it on Friday. If you have any suggestions or bugs, please feel free to give feedback in Discord or leave comments in the comment section. We will actively adopt and incorporate them into the game. (The automatic learning equipment skills and forgetting skills are still under development and are expected to be updated next week.)