Optimization: Add attribute copy function to military camp
BUG: After copying the attributes of large boxes and piles, the displayed item restriction information is not updated in time.
Optimization: Prison cells add the function of filtering by age, race and characteristics
Optimization: Optimization of the transportation of military camps, shelves, and statues. You can set the inventory percentage that triggers transportation (do not move without missing one)
BUG: The settings are not copied after the barracks is moved.
BUG: The problem of being unable to walk on the created mountainous terrain
BUG: After the quarrying point completes the excavation of the mountain, pathfinding errors sometimes occur and residents are trapped.
Data adjustment: Simple mode, the spoilage properties of all foods are doubled
Data adjustment: Simple mode, monster attack power is halved
Data adjustment: Infectious disease immunity period doubled
BUG: Logistics troops not rescuing passengers
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 27 January 2024
[Test branch] Optimization and BUG fixing
Changed depots in playtest branch