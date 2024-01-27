[Test branch] Optimization and BUG fixing

Optimization: Add attribute copy function to military camp

BUG: After copying the attributes of large boxes and piles, the displayed item restriction information is not updated in time.

Optimization: Prison cells add the function of filtering by age, race and characteristics

Optimization: Optimization of the transportation of military camps, shelves, and statues. You can set the inventory percentage that triggers transportation (do not move without missing one)

BUG: The settings are not copied after the barracks is moved.

BUG: The problem of being unable to walk on the created mountainous terrain

BUG: After the quarrying point completes the excavation of the mountain, pathfinding errors sometimes occur and residents are trapped.

Data adjustment: Simple mode, the spoilage properties of all foods are doubled

Data adjustment: Simple mode, monster attack power is halved

Data adjustment: Infectious disease immunity period doubled

BUG: Logistics troops not rescuing passengers