Updated explanation on January 27, 2024

Build 13289835 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 10:39:04 UTC

Engine

● When saving, Game.now has been added and saved (from the start of the game to the current timestamp, no progress will be made when paused)

● Fix a possible error in a string utility class

● Fix errors in Android packaging that prevent it from running due to errors on certain models

● Open API: SceneObject Entity:: triggerSingleLines

● Fixed an error in the custom editor that prevented the project from opening (supplementary update announcement v0.99071)

● Function: Supplementary materials - Image scrolling (from Parallel Universe - Hunter in the Sky)

● Optimization: The touch and leave events have now determined the root.visible of the scene object

● Bug: Fixed an error where the protagonist may not be able to trigger any event when pressing the OK button between two adjacent objects with events facing each other

[Function and Optimization]

● Add custom battle buttons, now you can freely set system/keyboard key corresponding operations (attacks, skills, switching controlled roles, calling events) in the world settings

● Setting to increase the number of skill displays (located in the world setting, the virtual buttons on the mobile end can add skill icon positions on their own in the main battle interface<such as adding vIcon4 to indicate the fourth skill>)

● The dropped items will now be automatically cleaned up (the automatic cleaning time can be set in the world settings)

● Optimize the attack/skill events in the event library so that they are not affected by mouse direction on the mobile end

● Command - "Battle Mode Settings" adds an option to automatically show/hide teammates, which is enabled by default. (If not checked, teammate characters will not be automatically hidden in non combat mode)

● Increase the beam effect of dropped items. (Style can be modified in animation numbers 1068-1074)

Optimize the effect before switching scenes, so teammates no longer disappear suddenly for 1 second

Bug fix

● Fix the issue of incorrect component settings for default demo data armor

● Fix the issue of incorrect description of player backpack capacity

● Fixed an error where teammates can switch control when turning off battle mode

● Fix the error of not being able to switch to the first character when the currently controlled character is not the first character when entering the closed combat mode

● Fix an issue where selling weapons may cause errors

● Fix the error where hidden teammates can also trigger touch events

● Fixed an error in determining whether the backpack had equipment that did not include random attributes

● Fixed an error where the instruction to wear equipment failed to wear equipment with random attributes

● Fixed the issue of triggering click events with non player controller objects that could not be triggered again after several scenes back and forth

● Fixed the issue of enemies who have died on the current map and are about to be resurrected no longer being resurrected after reading files

● Fix the issue where skills/attacks cannot be released after reading files (from engine repair)

● Fix the issue of incorrect status time after file reading (from engine repair)

● Fix the error problem of not being able to find teammates after reading files (from engine repair)

"Item drop beam effect"