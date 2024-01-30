Scenery patch 10

Share · View all patches · Build 13289819 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 17:06:06 UTC by Wendy

The tenth scenery patch is now released with the following changes:

Graphics

Added new speed limit and whistle signs by Radical Mesh

Added new building models (names with "uk" prefix): fire station, football stadium, hotel, medical practice, park football field, police station and public toilets

Added new scenery models: garden sheds (5 variants), goal posts, hay bales and palisade fences (models only, no chain types)

Fixed Class 03 body swaying in the wrong direction in turnouts and sharp corners

Model packing

Fixed problem with models loaded from pack briefly appearing in the wrong place

Fixed model packing for trains to use the correct scale

Fixed normal vectors and face winding for packed models when scale has negative components

Fixed node material overrides to work with packed models

Fixed model loading from legacy pack

Optimised LOD generation for packed models

Miscellaneous

Fixed possible crash when reloading scenery in route editor

Fixed incorrect signaller message about blocking train on Lambourn RAF Welford shunting run

Fixed possible crash when preloading scenery for a route while running out of hard drive space

Added new Class 37 horn sounds by Redcliffish

Added new DMU brake application sound by Bescot

What's next?

The next major update will be the gameplay update (more on that later), and smaller patches as required.