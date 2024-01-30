Scenery patch 10

The tenth scenery patch is now released with the following changes:
Graphics
- Added new speed limit and whistle signs by Radical Mesh
- Added new building models (names with "uk" prefix): fire station, football stadium, hotel, medical practice, park football field, police station and public toilets
- Added new scenery models: garden sheds (5 variants), goal posts, hay bales and palisade fences (models only, no chain types)
- Fixed Class 03 body swaying in the wrong direction in turnouts and sharp corners
Model packing
- Fixed problem with models loaded from pack briefly appearing in the wrong place
- Fixed model packing for trains to use the correct scale
- Fixed normal vectors and face winding for packed models when scale has negative components
- Fixed node material overrides to work with packed models
- Fixed model loading from legacy pack
- Optimised LOD generation for packed models
Miscellaneous
- Fixed possible crash when reloading scenery in route editor
- Fixed incorrect signaller message about blocking train on Lambourn RAF Welford shunting run
- Fixed possible crash when preloading scenery for a route while running out of hard drive space
- Added new Class 37 horn sounds by Redcliffish
- Added new DMU brake application sound by Bescot
What's next?
The next major update will be the gameplay update (more on that later), and smaller patches as required.
Changed files in this update