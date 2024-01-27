 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Settlers Closed Beta update for 27 January 2024

Stellar Settlers Beta 0.4.9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13289813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Settlers!

I'm happy to say we started working with Gamersky as a co-publisher in Asian regions. This week we gone mostly off-script and quickly implemented localization support.

We are also nearing 10k Wishlists!

We also have new exciting pods, especially 3rd level generator pods, which will give the game a lot more dept and will be fun to build with them.

Here is this weeks patch notes;

Stellar Settlers Game - Patch Notes

New Additions and Enhancements:
[list=1]

  • Structures:
  • Added Space Shuttle, Sickbay, Surgery Suite, Ancient Rock, and Temple Key.
  • Improved structure placement controls for Bunkhall, Dark Matter Reactor, Landing Pad, and Xenobiology Lab.
  • New structure sprites and ghost images for added realism.
  • Localization and Translation:
  • Expanded language support for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.
  • Upgraded CJK font readability and UI elements localization.
  • Integrated script-based localizers for dynamic translation updates.
  • Enhanced localization for tooltips, UI elements, and scriptable objects.
  • Audio and Visuals:
  • Introduced new sound effects for various structures and events.
  • Implemented a delay for main theme music in game scenes.
  • Adjusted graphics for new pods, materials, and improved structure visuals.

Gameplay Improvements:
[list=1]

  • Drone Mechanics:
  • Updated drone behavior for repairing and malfunctioning pods.
  • Added operational conditions for drone activities.
  • Game Mechanics:
  • Fixed placement and collision issues with structures like vertical tunnels and thrusters.
  • Enhanced UI interaction and flexibility, including right-click functionality to dismiss panels.

Bug Fixes and Code Optimization:
[list=1]

  • Technical Fixes:
  • Conducted code refactoring and fixed various syntax issues.
  • Addressed problems with structure placement, part colliders, and auto-rotation.
  • Solved bugs in tutorial descriptions, settler mission areas, ore tooltips, and negative state canvas.
  • Quality Assurance:
  • Implemented Turkish language quality checks for the main menu.
  • Various updates and fixes in game scenes and structure buttons.

Thank you for your support and have a nice weekend!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2699261 Depot 2699261
  • Loading history…
Depot 2699262 Depot 2699262
  • Loading history…
Depot 2699263 Depot 2699263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link