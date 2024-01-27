Stellar Settlers Beta 0.4.9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13289813 · Last edited 27 January 2024 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello Settlers!

I'm happy to say we started working with Gamersky as a co-publisher in Asian regions. This week we gone mostly off-script and quickly implemented localization support.

We are also nearing 10k Wishlists!

We also have new exciting pods, especially 3rd level generator pods, which will give the game a lot more dept and will be fun to build with them.

Here is this weeks patch notes;

Stellar Settlers Game - Patch Notes

New Additions and Enhancements:

[list=1]

Structures:

Added Space Shuttle, Sickbay, Surgery Suite, Ancient Rock, and Temple Key.

Improved structure placement controls for Bunkhall, Dark Matter Reactor, Landing Pad, and Xenobiology Lab.

New structure sprites and ghost images for added realism.

Localization and Translation:

Expanded language support for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Upgraded CJK font readability and UI elements localization.

Integrated script-based localizers for dynamic translation updates.

Enhanced localization for tooltips, UI elements, and scriptable objects.

Audio and Visuals:

Introduced new sound effects for various structures and events.

Implemented a delay for main theme music in game scenes.

Adjusted graphics for new pods, materials, and improved structure visuals.

Gameplay Improvements:

[list=1]

Drone Mechanics:

Updated drone behavior for repairing and malfunctioning pods.

Added operational conditions for drone activities.

Game Mechanics:

Fixed placement and collision issues with structures like vertical tunnels and thrusters.

Enhanced UI interaction and flexibility, including right-click functionality to dismiss panels.

Bug Fixes and Code Optimization:

[list=1]

Technical Fixes:

Conducted code refactoring and fixed various syntax issues.

Addressed problems with structure placement, part colliders, and auto-rotation.

Solved bugs in tutorial descriptions, settler mission areas, ore tooltips, and negative state canvas.

Quality Assurance:

Implemented Turkish language quality checks for the main menu.

Various updates and fixes in game scenes and structure buttons.

Thank you for your support and have a nice weekend!