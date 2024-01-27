Stellar Settlers Beta 0.4.9 Patch Notes

Hello Settlers!
I'm happy to say we started working with Gamersky as a co-publisher in Asian regions. This week we gone mostly off-script and quickly implemented localization support.
We are also nearing 10k Wishlists!
We also have new exciting pods, especially 3rd level generator pods, which will give the game a lot more dept and will be fun to build with them.
Here is this weeks patch notes;
Stellar Settlers Game - Patch Notes
New Additions and Enhancements:
[list=1]
- Structures:
- Added Space Shuttle, Sickbay, Surgery Suite, Ancient Rock, and Temple Key.
- Improved structure placement controls for Bunkhall, Dark Matter Reactor, Landing Pad, and Xenobiology Lab.
- New structure sprites and ghost images for added realism.
- Localization and Translation:
- Expanded language support for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.
- Upgraded CJK font readability and UI elements localization.
- Integrated script-based localizers for dynamic translation updates.
- Enhanced localization for tooltips, UI elements, and scriptable objects.
- Audio and Visuals:
- Introduced new sound effects for various structures and events.
- Implemented a delay for main theme music in game scenes.
- Adjusted graphics for new pods, materials, and improved structure visuals.
Gameplay Improvements:
[list=1]
- Drone Mechanics:
- Updated drone behavior for repairing and malfunctioning pods.
- Added operational conditions for drone activities.
- Game Mechanics:
- Fixed placement and collision issues with structures like vertical tunnels and thrusters.
- Enhanced UI interaction and flexibility, including right-click functionality to dismiss panels.
Bug Fixes and Code Optimization:
[list=1]
- Technical Fixes:
- Conducted code refactoring and fixed various syntax issues.
- Addressed problems with structure placement, part colliders, and auto-rotation.
- Solved bugs in tutorial descriptions, settler mission areas, ore tooltips, and negative state canvas.
- Quality Assurance:
- Implemented Turkish language quality checks for the main menu.
- Various updates and fixes in game scenes and structure buttons.
Thank you for your support and have a nice weekend!
