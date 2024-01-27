RTM- The Last Days Update

I am pleased to report substantial progress in the development of updates for the game. The extended duration for the release of the forthcoming update is attributable to a deliberate shift in our approach. We have opted for a strategy that allows for the comprehensive delivery of substantial improvements collectively, as opposed to incremental updates. This methodology ensures a more streamlined and efficient process.

Moving forward, this approach will be consistently applied to future updates. While the ideal scenario would involve monthly releases, it is important to acknowledge the inherent unpredictability of the real-world circumstances. Consequently, the monthly cadence may not be consistently achievable, but please be assured that every effort is being made to adhere to this schedule.

The latest update brings forth a significant enhancement – the introduction of a new spawn point situated in a desert environment, accompanied by several novel systems, including drivable vehicles. While players can already discover the facility and forest by progressing through the game, certain elements remain under development and will be subsequently rolled out in smaller patch updates. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we strive to enhance your gaming experience.